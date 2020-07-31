225 COVID-19 cases identified through door-to-door surveillance in Salem

Health staff checking temperature of residents within Salem Corporation limits on Thursday.

SALEM

31 July 2020 05:51 IST

Through the door-to-door surveillance carried out in the Corporation limits as part of COVID-19 preventive measures, health officials identified 225 COVID-19 positive cases.

According to Corporation officials, the door-to-door surveillance was carried out to identify persons with Influenza-Like-Illnesses and SARI cases.

The health personnel collected details of persons above 60 years and those with health conditions like cancer, kidney ailments and lifestyle diseases.

A release said there were 2.34 lakh households in the Corporation limits with an approximate population of about 10 lakh. Between July 2 and 29, the health personnel covered 2.34 lakh houses and 9.39 lakh persons were screened.

In the surveillance, 4,661 persons were identified with COVID-19 symptoms and their swab samples were collected. Of them, 225 persons tested positive and 152 among them recovered.

The officials were now planning to conduct second round of surveillance at 2.34 lakh households.

As on Thursday, there were 41 containment zones within the Corporation limits and 434 active cases, the release said.