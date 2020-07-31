225 COVID-19 cases identified through door-to-door surveillance in Salem

Through the door-to-door surveillance carried out in the Corporation limits as part of COVID-19 preventive measures, health officials identified 225 COVID-19 positive cases.
According to Corporation officials, the door-to-door surveillance was carried out to identify persons with Influenza-Like-Illnesses and SARI cases.
The health personnel collected details of persons above 60 years and those with health conditions like cancer, kidney ailments and lifestyle diseases.
A release said there were 2.34 lakh households in the Corporation limits with an approximate population of about 10 lakh. Between July 2 and 29, the health personnel covered 2.34 lakh houses and 9.39 lakh persons were screened.
In the surveillance, 4,661 persons were identified with COVID-19 symptoms and their swab samples were collected. Of them, 225 persons tested positive and 152 among them recovered.
The officials were now planning to conduct second round of surveillance at 2.34 lakh households.
As on Thursday, there were 41 containment zones within the Corporation limits and 434 active cases, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath