2,228 new COVID-19 cases, five deathsin Coimbatore district

A total of 2,228 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.The Health Department said that 786 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesdayand the district had 11,594 active cases.It said that five more persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 2,536.Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 21.4 % on Monday when 2,042 persons were found infected.

After three days, the daily caseload of Tiruppur district went below the 600-mark as the Health Department reported 517 fresh cases on Tuesday.

A total of two new deaths were reported, taking the district’s toll to 1,033. While 314 persons recovered, 3,433 patients were active cases on Tuesday. As per Monday’s data, the total positivity rate of Tiruppur district was 16.3%.

In the Nilgiris, 216 people tested positive on Tuesday. The total number of cases recorded in the district so far is 6,478, with 221 deaths. A total of 1,575 people are currently undergoing treatment.