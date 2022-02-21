222 staff to be involved in counting of votes

A total of 222 staff will be involved in the counting of votes at all the 14 counting centres in the district here on Tuesday.

For Erode Corporation, votes polled in 443 polling stations will be counted in 42 tables at IRTT, Chithode, that will be overseen by 42 counting supervisors and an equal number of counting assistants.

In Bhavani municipality, votes polled in 36 stations will be counted in four tables that will be overseen by four counting supervisor and four counting assistant, in Gobichettipalayam municipality, votes polled in 59 stations will be counted at 10 tables overseen by 10 supervisor and 10 assistant, in Sathyamangalam municipality, votes polled in 39 stations will be counted in six tables that will be overseen by six supervisors and six assistants.

In 42 town panchayats, votes polled in 655 stations will be counted at 45 tables that will be overseen by 45 counting supervisors and 45 counting assistants.

Thus, votes polled in all the urban local bodies will be counted on 111 tables that will be overseen by 111 counting supervisors and 111 counting assistants in the district.