2,217 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in Salem

The National Lok Adalat was held at the district court and taluk courts on Saturday.

In Salem, as many as 4,858 cases, including 1,200 civil cases, 16 land acquisition cases, 107 matrimonial disputes, 54 labour disputes, and 295 criminal compoundable cases were listed for hearing by 19 benches, nine at the Salem district court and 10 at taluks.

L. Abraham Lincoln, Additional District Judge, launched the adalat here. Mr. Lincoln advised litigants to make use of adalats and find solutions for issues amicably. T. Munusamy, Chief Judicial Magistrate, advised litigants to give up ego and sort out disputes amicably.

K. Rajasekaran, senior lawyer said that statements made during the lok adalat hearings aren’t recorded nor there would be any follow-up proceedings based on statements made here. Mr. Rajasekaran advised litigants to be honest and it would help them sort out issues.

According to the District Legal Service Authority, as many as 5,929 cases were taken for hearing in the adalat and 2,217 cases were settled. Settlements to the tune of ₹38,62,54,091 were disbursed in the adalat.

In Namakkal, K.H. Elavazhagan, Principal District Judge, launched the adalat and as many as 6,054 cases were taken up for hearing here. As many as 1,819 cases were settled and settlements to the tune of ₹9,99,02,088 were disbursed.