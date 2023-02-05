ADVERTISEMENT

2,200 tonnes of urea reaches Erode

February 05, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The urea that arrived by train being loaded onto lorries in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Under the ‘One Nation, One Fertilizer’ scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of the Central Government, 2,200 tonnes of urea reached here on Saturday.

Currently, water is being released into Thadapalli – Arakankottai Canals and into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for carrying out cultivation of paddy, sugar cane, banana, turmeric, tapioca, groundnut, maize, sesame and other crops. Under the scheme launched in October 2022, fertilizers are sold under the brand name ‘Bharat’ across the country and the urea arrived by train from Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, a fertilizer company in Gujarat.

Joint Director of Agriculture S. Chinnasamy, Agriculture Officer (Quality Control) K. Jeyachandran, and other officials inspected the wagons at the railway yard at Erode Railway Junction.

The HInMr. Chinnasamy said that 5,347 tonnes of urea, 2,585 tonnes of DAP, 1,400 tonnes of potash, 10,169 tonnes of complex and 896 tonnes of super phosphate were in stock. He said that sufficient quantity of fertilizer was available at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and in private fertilizer shops in the district. He asked farmers to get soil tested at the laboratory at Thindal and based on the recommendations of officials, farmers can use fertilizers to reduce the cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US