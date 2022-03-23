220 kg ganja seized, two held in Salem

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) arrested two persons and seized 220 kg ganja being smuggled through Salem on Wednesday.

Sleuths received a tip-off that ganja is being smuggled from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Theni district through Salem.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Murali, Inspector of Police S. Ravikumar and other policemen intercepted a van at Erumapalayam Junction at 5 a.m. on Attur – Salem Main Road and checked the vehicle and found the contraband. The driver B. Madhan Kumar (49) and another person M. Karthick (34), both from Uthamapalayam in Theni district, were nabbed and questioned. The vehicle and the contraband were seized and a case was registered.