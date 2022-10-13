22 students injured in accident in Salem

Twenty-two students were injured when the bus they were travelling overturned on Thursday.

According to the police, a private trust is running a home for children at Velleri Velli. From this home, students studying from Classes VI to Plus Two used to reach various government schools in the trust van. On Thursday evening, the van headed to the home after picking up the students. While the bus reached Chinna Muthur, the van driver, Anandraj (25), lost vehicle control and the bus was overturned.

In the accident, 22 students sustained injuries and were rushed to Edappadi Government Hospital. After treatment, they were discharged. The Poolampatti police are investigating.