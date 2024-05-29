ADVERTISEMENT

22 persons injured in accident on Krishnagiri National Highway

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 01:17 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Among the 22 persons injured, three are said to be critically injured.

The Hindu Bureau

Mangled remains of the Hogenakkal-bound tourist van from Chennai that crashed into a median near Bargur in Krishnagiri on May 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

A Hogenakkal-bound tourist vehicle from Chennai crashed into a median injuring 22 persons including the driver, near Bargur in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The tourist van from Ambattur in Chennai was carrying members of a single family and reportedly left the capital city in the wee hours. According to sources, the driver, A. Kalimullah from Perungulathur, was driving the vehicle and at some point near Bargur was noticed driving recklessly.

The passengers had asked the driver to stop for tea and take a nap so that he could refresh himself before driving. However, the driver was confident about driving. When the vehicle reached Bargur government engineering college, on Chennai national highway here, the van rammed into the median. Among the 22 persons injured, three are said to be critically injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri.

When contacted, Inspector of Bargur Valarmathi said, the driver Kalimullah has been arrested for causing the accident.

