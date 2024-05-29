22 persons injured in accident on Krishnagiri National Highway

A Hogenakkal-bound tourist vehicle from Chennai crashed into a median injuring 22 persons including the driver, near Bargur in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourist van from Ambattur in Chennai was carrying members of a single family and reportedly left the capital city in the wee hours. According to sources, the driver, A. Kalimullah from Perungulathur, was driving the vehicle and at some point near Bargur was noticed driving recklessly.

The passengers had asked the driver to stop for tea and take a nap so that he could refresh himself before driving. However, the driver was confident about driving. When the vehicle reached Bargur government engineering college, on Chennai national highway here, the van rammed into the median. Among the 22 persons injured, three are said to be critically injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri.

When contacted, Inspector of Bargur Valarmathi said, the driver Kalimullah has been arrested for causing the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.