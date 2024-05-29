GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

22 persons injured in accident on Krishnagiri National Highway

Among the 22 persons injured, three are said to be critically injured.

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 01:17 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Mangled remains of the Hogenakkal-bound tourist van from Chennai that crashed into a median near Bargur in Krishnagiri on May 29, 2024

Mangled remains of the Hogenakkal-bound tourist van from Chennai that crashed into a median near Bargur in Krishnagiri on May 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

A Hogenakkal-bound tourist vehicle from Chennai crashed into a median injuring 22 persons including the driver, near Bargur in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The tourist van from Ambattur in Chennai was carrying members of a single family and reportedly left the capital city in the wee hours. According to sources, the driver, A. Kalimullah from Perungulathur, was driving the vehicle and at some point near Bargur was noticed driving recklessly.

The passengers had asked the driver to stop for tea and take a nap so that he could refresh himself before driving. However, the driver was confident about driving. When the vehicle reached Bargur government engineering college, on Chennai national highway here, the van rammed into the median. Among the 22 persons injured, three are said to be critically injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri.

When contacted, Inspector of Bargur Valarmathi said, the driver Kalimullah has been arrested for causing the accident.

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.