22 nominations rejected in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

06 February 2022 18:40 IST

A total of 22 nominations were rejected during scrutiny by the District Election Officer in the Nilgiris.

Of them, 13 were in the municipalities – nine in Udhagamandalam, one in Coonoor and three in Nelliyalam. Nine nominations filed by people contesting wards in town panchayats were also rejected, officials said.

The Nilgiris district administration also released the phone number which people could contact to inform officials of any breach of model code of conduct or poll violations. Gladstone Pushparaj would be the election observer for the district, the release stated.

People wanting to register their complaints can contact the number – 94423 65855. A total of 294 ward member positions will be contested in the Nilgiris across four municipalities and 11 town panchayats on February 19.