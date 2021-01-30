22 held for cheating attempt

The Pollachi west police on Friday arrested 22 persons who attempted to cheat a businessman by promising to arrange him lucky stone and demonetised currencies.
The police said that three men Mookaiah from Usilampatti, Abbas Manthiri from Tiruppur and Rajkumar from Dindigul approached Pollachi-based businessman Riyash on January 22. They told Riyash that they can arrange him demonetised currencies worth ₹ 10 lakh for ₹ 1 lakh through their friends in Kerala.
The trio told him that they would also help him in converting the demonetised bills to the new ones through their contacts in banks in Tamil Nadu.
The men also assured Riyash of arranging him a lucky stone, possession of which would prosper the owner’s wealth.
They left Pollachi asking Riyash to arrange ₹ 5 lakh to get the demonetised currencies and the lucky stone.
According to the police, 22 men belonging to the gang came to Pollachi on Friday and met Riyash in a deserted place.
They asked Riyash to hand over the money and an argument took place over the deal.
With people who were working in a nearby farm started coming to the place, the gang tried to leave the place. Riyash and his friends managed to stop five men while 17 others escaped in their vehicles.
The five men were handed over to the Pollachi west police who later arrested the 17 others. The police also seized the vehicles. They were remanded in judicial custody.
