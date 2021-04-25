2,196 personnel to be deployed for counting in Salem

As many as 2,196 personnel will be deployed for counting on May 2 at the four counting centres in the district.

In a release, Collector S.A. Raman said counting for the 11 Assembly constituencies would be held at the centres set up at Karuppur Government Engineering College, Sri Ganesh College in Ammapet, Sri Maruthi Educational Institutions and at Vivekanandha Educational Institutions here.

Officials said 14 tables would be set up at each counting hall and 2,196 personnel would be involved in the counting process. Each table would have a supervisor, an assistant and a micro-observer. In addition, 14 persons had been appointed to bring and return ballot machines from and to the strong rooms.

Over 3,800 counting agents would be present at counting centres and separate IDs for counting would be provided by the respective returning officers to candidates and principal counting agents. The candidates and counting agents were advised to enter the counting centre premises before 6.30 a.m. on the counting day. Four tables would be set up in each counting hall for counting postal votes.