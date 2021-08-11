₹21.57 crore spent on 1,874 persons for COVID-19 treatment

COIMBATORE

11 August 2021 22:36 IST

The State Government has spent ₹21.57 crore towards treatment of 1,874 persons in the district who took treatment in private hospitals, said a release quoting Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary M.A. Siddique, who for the second day on Wednesday inspected various places in the district to review preparedness to tackle the infection spread.

The release said the administration had approved 48 hospitals to provide COVID-19 treatment. Now, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme, it had approved another 64 hospitals taking the total hospitals approved for COVID-19 treatment to 112.

During his visit in and around Mettupalayam, Mr. Siddique visited the Government Hospital, potato market and Jadayampalayam vegetable market to check adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The release said that the State Government had directed hospitals to reserve 10% of the beds reserved for COVID-19 treatment for patients admitted under the health insurance scheme and added that in case of difficulty, members of the public could dial the toll-free number 1800 425 3993.