215 booths identified as vulnerable in Namakkal

05 April 2021 21:29 IST

Namakkal District Collector and District Election Officer K. Megraj said that 215 booths have been identified as vulnerable in the district.

Mr. Megraj said that these booths were not identified not because for any untoward incidents in the past but due to the presence of multiple booths at a place. The Collector said that following such an assessment, 215 vulnerable booths have been identified. Mr. Megraj said that live web streaming would be done from 1,028 polling stations.

Mr. Megraj said that among voters aged above 80 years and physically-challenged, 7,318 voters have been given Form 12 for postal votes and 7,100 postal ballots have been received. He said that about 60 persons who received Form 12 died before voting and few persons got hospitalised.

The Collector said that 20 PPE kits have been provided for each polling booth for facilitating voting by COVID-19 patients. He said that there are 138 zones in the district and 138 vehicles have been arranged for collecting biomedical waste at each polling booth which would be later handed over to State authorised agency for safe processing. He said that 68 vehicles have been arranged to collect unused protective gear.

Mr. Megraj said that in 28 police station in the district, 74 Quick Response Teams have been formed with three in each station limits for responding immediately to any issues.