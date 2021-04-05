2,145 polling booths to have web streaming in Salem

Salem

05 April 2021 21:33 IST

As many as 2,145 polling booths would have live web streaming in Salem on polling day, on Tuesday.

According to officials, 4,280 polling booths have been set up in 11 Assembly constituencies, including 1,003 additional polling booths in view of COVID-19 situation. The polling units and other poll materials were carried to respective polling booths by zonal officers. As many as 360 zones have been setup in the district and the poll materials were carried by 360 zonal officers to respective booths.

As many as 18,832 polling booth officials have been deployed in the district. Including reserve, 5,142 control units, 7,961 voting machines and 5,740 VPPAT machines have been allotted to polling booths.

According to officials, 4,494 thermal scanners, 29,532 hand sanitiser, 47,080 face shields, 2.82 lakh mask for officials have been distributed for use on polling day. 56,496 PPE kits have also been distributed for use by COVID-19 patients during voting. According to officials, two volunteers have been deployed at each polling booth to check temperature of voters and to offer sanitisers, protective gear.