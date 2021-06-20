214 persons held for smuggling liquor in Erode

The district police have arrested 214 persons involved in the smuggling of liquor and brewing illicit arrack from June 7 to 17.

Since Tasmac shops were closed during the lockdown in the district, there are many incidents of liquor bottles being smuggled in vehicles from Karnataka to the State through Talavadi, Kadambur and Bargur. Hence, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) and the district police conducted vehicle checks round-the-clock and also raided many places to check brewing of illicit arrack.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said that a total of 216 cases were registered for smuggling liquor bottles, sale of toddy and arrack in the district in 10 days.

A total of 214 persons were arrested and the police seized 7,621 liquor bottles, 122 litres arrack, 3,350 litres of fermented wash, 250 litres of toddy and ₹40,870. Also, 36 two-wheelers, 16 four-wheelers and a lorry, all used for transportation, were seized by the police.

He warned that strict action will be taken against persons involved in illegal activities and asked the public to alert the police at 96558-88100, if they come across such activities. He assured that details of the informers will be kept confidential.

Also, 202 anti-social elements involved in selling ganja, lottery tickets and rooster fighting were arrested during the period.

Police seized 25 lottery tickets, 21.5 kg ganja, 1.5 tonnes of banned gutka, eight roosters and ₹1,75,880 from the accused. Public can lodge complaints related to anti-social elements at the number 96552-20100, he added.