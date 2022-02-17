214 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 697 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 3,640 active cases.

The toll increased to 2,609 after a 79-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 4.2 % on Wednesday when 227 persons tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 57 fresh cases. No new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the overall toll remained at 1,050. The district had 1,040 active cases and 226 patients recovered from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 26 persons tested positive. The total number of cases reported in the district so far is 41,760. The number of deaths stands at 225, while 419 persons are undergoing treatment.