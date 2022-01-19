21.34 lakh vaccine doses administered in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy held a consultative meeting on COVID containment measures and awareness drive on the pandemic at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Addressing the line departments involved in COVID containment, Dr. Reddy underlined strict enforcement of COVID guidelines and as an extension, penalties for violations of the protocols.

The Collector also reviewed the arrangements ahead of the 19th mass vaccination camp scheduled to be held in 732 centers across the district on Thursday.

According to the Collector, 13,18,371 people have taken the first dose, and 8,15,759 people have taken the second dose. As of date, 21,34,130 doses have been administered in the district.

Ahead of the 19th round of mass vaccination drive, the district has in stock 1,30,430 COVIDshied, and 45,650 Covaxin vaccines.

With the booster shots commenced for frontline workers, the district has witnessed 1,606 frontline workers taking the booster dose. Collector Dr.Reddy has underlined slapping on penalties on the unmasked in public places and various other violations.

As of date, a total of ₹2.39 crore has been collected as fines from 1,04,112 people for COVID violations.