213 shops permitted to deliver groceries at doorstep in Salem

A total of 213 shops have been permitted to deliver groceries at the doorstep of residents in the Corporation limits here.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said the State government had extended the total lockdown without relaxations and steps were taken to ensure availability of vegetables, fruits and groceries to residents at their doorstep.

At present, 612 mobile vehicles selling vegetables, 84 vehicles selling fruits, 72 vehicles selling groceries and other essential commodities and 11 vehicles selling bakery products were serving the residents in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits, he said.

The State government had allowed retail traders/shopkeepers to deliver groceries to the residents at their doorstep by taking orders through phone, Whatsapp and e-mail.

“A total of 213 shops were allowed to deliver groceries to the residents,” Mr.Ravichandran said and added that the list of shops permitted for the purpose was available on the Corporation’s website.

In Erode, retail traders were asked to deliver groceries to customers only after obtaining permission from the local bodies concerned. District Collector C. Kathiravan said necessary groceries should be purchased from the wholesalers from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and sold to customers from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He warned that action would be taken against wholesalers and retailers if they were found doing business without permission.