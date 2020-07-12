CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 12 July 2020 05:40 IST
212 streets in Coimbatore city have active COVID-19 cases
Updated: 12 July 2020 03:34 IST
The Coimbatore Corporation has placed 212 streets in the city under quarantine after people in these areas tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, 7,913 people came to the fever clinics the Corporation conducted across five zones.
It lifted 316 swab samples for COVID-19 test.
The Corporation also slapped a fine of ₹18,300 on 183 persons for not wearing the mask.
The civic body also fined and sealed a fish shop at Olympus for violation of physical distancing norm at the outlet.
