212 streets in Coimbatore city have active COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE 12 July 2020 05:40 IST
Updated: 12 July 2020 03:34 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has placed 212 streets in the city under quarantine after people in these areas tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, 7,913 people came to the fever clinics the Corporation conducted across five zones.

It lifted 316 swab samples for COVID-19 test.

The Corporation also slapped a fine of ₹18,300 on 183 persons for not wearing the mask.

The civic body also fined and sealed a fish shop at Olympus for violation of physical distancing norm at the outlet.

