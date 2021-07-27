2.12 crore people vaccinated in the State: Ma. Subramanian

Over 2.12 crore people have been vaccinated in the State so far and more people will be vaccinated soon, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said at Hogenakkal on Tuesday.

Even as the second wave was coming to an end, there were concerns about the third wave that could not be dismissed. The new variants were posing a serious threat and, therefore, it was important for the public to get vaccinated. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had called for speeding up vaccination of the eligible population, Mr. Subramaniam said.

As on date, 2,12,20,229 people had been vaccinated in the State. According to the Minister, the Union government had allocated 2,01,66,610 doses of vaccines to Tamil Nadu. Using these, 1,97,98,121 vaccinations were carried out by the government through its hospitals and camps. A total of 14,22,108 vaccinations were carried out by private hospitals.

Speaking at Hogenakkal while overseeing a vaccination camp for coracle operators, Mr. Subramanian said Hogenakkal had managed to duck an infection for long till one case was reported from Manalmedu. Immunity came second, but vaccination was the key to protect oneself from infection or its severity.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian trekked a few kilometres through the unmotorable hill villages between Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri near Bettamugilalam and interacted with the people to know of their needs in health care.

New health scheme

The Minister told the media later in Dharmapuri that the Chief Minister would launch Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, a scheme to provide health care at the doorstep, in the first week of August either in Dharmapuri or Krishnagiri.

He said in Krishnagiri on Monday that the scheme would cover over one crore people across the State, screening them for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Over 20 lakh people in the State had diabetes and hypertension. The new scheme would also cover those undergoing dialysis.