212 COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

13 September 2021 00:05 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 212 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 2,184 active cases and 207 persons recovered. The district’s toll increased to 2,297 after two more persons died of COVID-19.

Tiruppur had 942 active cases including the 83 new cases reported on Sunday. A total of 83 persons were discharged on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, 33 persons tested positive on Sunday and 25 persons were discharged. The district had 314 active cases.