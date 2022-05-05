21,028 students appear for Plus Two board exams in Dharmapuri

A scribe writing the exam for a visually challenged girl in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A total of 21,028 students appeared for the Plus Two board exams in the district on Thursday.

The candidates included 20,347 regular students and 681 private candidates appearing in 79 centres. A total of 10,151 boys and 10,196 girls from over 179 schools are appearing for the board exams that is slated to continue till May 28, in the district.

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inspecting an examination centre at the Government Higher Secondary School in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Among the 179 schools are 102 government higher secondary schools, four government aided higher secondary schools, one Adi Dravidar Welfare School, three government residential schools, five self-aided higher secondary schools and 63 matriculation higher secondary schools.

According to the administration, 1280 exam hall invigilators, 79 chief invigilators, four additional invigilators,79 department staff, four additional personnel, 128 flying squad personnel, 66 scribes for differently-abled abled candidates, and 20 question paper controllers, are among the 1682 personnel deployed for the conduct of the exams in a free and a fair manner.

Earlier Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inspected the examination centres in Arignar Anna Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Government Higher Secondary School in Illakiyampatti.

Krishnagiri

A total of 22,479 students appeared for the exams in Krishnagiri.

A total of 11,321 girls and 11,158 boys appeared from 196 schools in the district. This included 106 government higher secondary schools, one government aided school and 79 matriculation schools in the four educational districts of Krishnagiri, Mathur, Hosur and Denkanikottai.

Exams are conducted in 18 centres in Hosur, 23 centres in Krishnagiri, 15 centres in Denkanikottai and 23 centres in Mathur.

The board exams are conducted with the support of 82 chief invigilators, 89 department officers, and 31 other staff.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the examination centre at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

According to the administration, all examination centres are adequately equipped with basic amenities and additional bus services have also been deployed to facilitate the commute of students.