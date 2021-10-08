2.10 lakh vaccine doses to be administered in Salem

SALEM/ NAMAKKAL

08 October 2021 23:25 IST

The Salem district administration targets to administer 2.10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses through the mega vaccination camp, highest ever allotment to the district in the mega drive. Namakkal targets to administer 1.17 lakh doses on the day.

Talking to presspersons, Collector S. Karmegham said that the target population in the district was 27,98,294 persons out of which 17,17,306 have received first dose vaccination, that is about 61%.

He added that 5.91 lakh persons had taken second dose vaccination and 10,80,988 persons were yet to be vaccinated in the district.

Mr. Karmegham said that second dose was due for 1.53 lakh persons in the district and special attention was being given to these persons to sensitise them and make them take second dose of vaccination as well.

Mr. Karmegham added that 1,392 camps would be conducted on Sunday, including mobile teams. A total of 18,525 field workers had been deployed for the purpose.

Special awareness drive would be conducted on Saturday to sensitise public about the camp. Mr. Karmegham added that the district had seroprevalence of 62% and they were expecting a jump of 7-8% in vaccine coverage in the district after the camp. He added that special attention would also be given to differently-abled and bed-ridden persons.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that they were targeting to administer 1,17,500 doses of vaccines during the mega camp. She added that the vaccination drive would be conducted through 750 camps, including 100 mobile teams. A total of 210 doctors, 430 nurses, 1,600 anganwadi workers, 1,400 volunteers, 415 trainee nurses and 265 trainee health inspectors would be involved in the camp. She added that various measures were being taken to prevent spread of dengue in the district.