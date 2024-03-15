21-year-old man killed by wild elephant in Gudalur

March 15, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 21-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant during an accidental encounter in O’Valley town panchayat, late on Thursday (March 14, 2024) night.

The deceased was identified as Prashanth, 21, a resident of Periya Choondi in O’Valley, Gudalur forest division. Forest department personnel had been deployed in the area following information about the movement of wild elephants. Prashanth, who was headed back home late on Thursday night, crossed paths with the elephant, which attacked and injured him. The young man was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The Forest Department said they would immediately handover interim compensation to his next of kin. They have also intensified patrolling and operations to keep elephants away from human habitations in the region.

