GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21-year-old man killed by wild elephant in Gudalur

The incident took place in the O’Valley town panchayat, when the young man was headed back home late at night, Forest Department officials said

March 15, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant during an accidental encounter in O’Valley town panchayat, late on Thursday (March 14, 2024) night.

The deceased was identified as Prashanth, 21, a resident of Periya Choondi in O’Valley, Gudalur forest division. Forest department personnel had been deployed in the area following information about the movement of wild elephants. Prashanth, who was headed back home late on Thursday night, crossed paths with the elephant, which attacked and injured him. The young man was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The Forest Department said they would immediately handover interim compensation to his next of kin. They have also intensified patrolling and operations to keep elephants away from human habitations in the region.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.