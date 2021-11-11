21 vulnerable locations identified in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

11 November 2021 00:21 IST

Amid the North-East Monsoon, Coimbatore district administration has identified 21 vulnerable locations in the district which could be impacted due to the rain, said Mission Director of National Health Mission – Tamil Nadu and District Monitoring Officer Darez Ahamed on Wednesday.

He chaired a review meeting regarding the precautionary measures and preparedness for the monsoon with Collector G.S. Sameeran and other officials at the Collectorate. According to a release, the 21 vulnerable locations consist of 11 locations in Mettupalayam taluk, three locations each in Valparai, Perur and Pollachi taluks and one location in Anamalai taluk.

Advertising

Advertising

The adverse impact due to rains are predicted to be minimal and relief camps have been set up in all of these locations. Government officials and volunteers have been roped in for relief works in the 21 locations.

Similarly, 65 low-lying areas have been identified in Coimbatore Corporation limits and relief camps have been set up in these locations, the release said. Coimbatore district has received 249% more rains than the usual 195 mm rainfall during the Northeast monsoon and all major reservoirs in the district are 90% full, the release said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Ahamed said that he will be visiting Valparai on Thursday to check for preparedness in case of landslides or floods.

Mr. Sameeran said that the district administration has supplied PDS rice to the residents in the vulnerable locations of Valparai, Anamalai and Mettupalayam. Adequate number of ‘108’ ambulances have also been stationed in these locations, the Collector added.

Helplines

In case of emergencies during rain, the public shall contact the 24x7 control room at Collectorate though 1077, 0422-2306051/2/3/4, 0422-2303537 and 94899 46722 (WhatsApp).

Helpline numbers for the rest of the district are Valparai Municipality office: 04253-222394, Pollachi Municipality office: 04259-220999, Mettupalayam Municipality office: 04254-222151, Mettupalayam taluk office: 04254-222153, Annur taluk office: 04254-262260, Coimbatore North taluk office: 0422-2247831, Coimbatore South taluk office: 0422-2214225, Sulur taluk office: 0422-2681000, Perur taluk office: 0422-2606030, Madukkarai taluk office: 0422-2622338, Kinathukadavu taluk office: 04259-241000, Pollachi taluk office: 04259-226625, Anamalai taluk office: 04253-296100, and Valparai taluk office: 04253-222305.

Holiday for schools

District Collector G.S. Sameeran has announced a one-day holiday for only schools in Coimbatore district on Thursday, November 11 following the possibility of heavy rain due to the orange alert issued by the Meteorological department for the district. Teachers need not report to their respective schools on Thursday, he said.

The schools will be closed for the second consecutive day in Coimbatore district as the district administration declared holiday for schools on Wednesday, too.