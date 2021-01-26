Coimbatore

21 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,266. While 12 persons were discharged, 166 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 24 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 32,333. While 16 persons were discharged, 141 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal saw seven cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,570. A total of 12 persons were discharged, while 88 persons continue to be under treatment.

