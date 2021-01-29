21 cases in Salem district

29 January 2021 23:42 IST

A total of 21 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous, including eight in Salem Corporation limits.

According to a bulletin, a 83-year-old man died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

Erode district reported 20 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,325. While three persons were discharged, 193 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, six indigenous cases were reported.