207 candidates in fray in Salem, 140 in Namakkal

As many as 207 candidates would be contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections from the 11 constituencies in Salem.

According to officials, 19 nominations were withdrawn in 11 Assembly constituencies in Salem.

According to a release, 11 candidates would be contesting from Gangavelli, 11 from Attur, 13 from Yercaud, 15 at Omalur, 14 at Mettur, 28 at Edappadi, 23 at Sankari, 28 at Salem West, 20 at Salem North, 24 at Salem South and 20 candidates at Veerapandi constituency. Following scrutiny, as many as 186 nominations were rejected in 11 constituencies.

In Namakkal, 140 candidates would contest from the six Assembly constituencies here. According to officials, nine withdrew their nominations.

According to a release, 15 candidates would contest in Rasipuram, 15 in Senthamangalam, 26 in Namakkal, 27 in Paramathi-Vellur, 28 in Thiruchengode and 29 in Komarapalayam.

