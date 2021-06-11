2,056 fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in Coimbatore district

Salem reports 916 cases and Erode 1,365

Coimbatore district on Friday saw its lowest daily COVID-19 caseload in nearly a month with 2,056 new cases. The district’s overall tally stood at 1,99,660.

The district had reported 2,236 cases on Thursday.

The 31 new COVID-19 deaths took the overall toll to 1,689. The district has 18,600 active cases as on Friday. A total of 4,612 persons were discharged on the day, according to the Health Department.

Tiruppur district reported 853 new cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 72,899.

A total of 13 new deaths reported by the Health Department took the district’s overall toll to 625.

The active cases remained under the 18,000 mark for the second consecutive day with 17,498 cases. As many as 836 patients were discharged from treatment centres on Friday.

Salem district reported 916 new cases and 13 deaths on Friday. According to health officials, 856 cases were indigenous and 219 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Sixty patients had returned from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Kalakuruchi, Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore and Cuddalore.

Namakkal recorded 434 new cases, all indigenous, and seven deaths.

Erode district reported 1,365 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 73,612. While 1,921 persons were discharged, 12,520 persons were under treatment. Eleven persons died, raising the toll to 486.

In the Nilgiris, 419 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 24,721. The district’s toll stood at 128 and 3,804 persons were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 288 cases fresh cases and two deaths on Friday. A total of 404 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of active cases stood at 2,433 as on Friday.

Dharmapuri recorded 251 fresh cases, and three deaths on Friday. A total of 329 persons were discharged and the district has 2,572 active cases as on Friday.