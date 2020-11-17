‘20.5% residents in Salem have developed antibodies’

The serosurvey conducted in Salem by health officials has found that 20.54% residents in the district have been exposed to COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies.
The Health Department conducted the sero surveillance to study the extent to which the residents of Salem were exposed to COVID-19. Samples were collected from 31 clusters formed across the district at places where more number of cases was reported. Each cluster included 30 persons.
Health officials said blood samples were collected by four teams, each team comprising a lab technician, a health inspector and a health nurse. The samples, collected from persons aged above 18, were tested using Chemi Luminesence Immuno Assay device at the office of Deputy Director of Health Services. The survey found that 191 persons (20.54%) had developed the antibodies while 739 were lacking them.
The officials said a decreasing trend was seen in the positive cases in the district and there were sufficient number of beds in government hospitals to treat patients even if there was a surge in the cases.
