‘205 passes issued to ensure availability of essential goods’

Salem Collector S.A.Raman said that passes had been issued for bulk transport owners and drivers to ensure movement and availability of essential goods.

Mr. Raman, Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh and Deputy Police Commissioner P.Thangadurai inspected the functioning of the alternative vegetable market at the new bus stand here and the meat market near Arabic College.

The Collector advised the officials and traders to ensure personal distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He along with the officials launched the functioning of disinfection tunnel set up at the new bus stand.

Tunnels

Mr.Raman said that similar tunnels would be set up at old bus stand area and at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

He said that permits had been issued to 205 transport owners and their drivers till date.

They transported goods from major suppliers to wholesale markets here.

A review meeting was being held once in two days and issues were addressed to ensure movement and availability of essential goods, he said.

Mr. Raman added that containment measures were being taken and about 1,000-member health team including doctors, nurses and other members were involved in the exercise.

Namakkal

The Namakkal district administration advised the public to apply for vehicle passes through its website namakkal.nic.in and said permission would be granted after considering the application.