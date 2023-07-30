HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2.04 lakh women in Krishnagiri register under basic income scheme in phase 1

July 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,04,423 applications have been registered through 584 fair price outlets in Krishnagiri under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam till Friday (July 28). 

The registration commenced on July 24 upon the launching of the process by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Dharmapuri.

According to the administration, 5,64,264 family card holders are targeted for registration through 1,094 fair price outlets. In the first phase and in the run up to the registration, tokens were issued to households to cover 2,74,853 women. However, over 23,311 households were not reachable at the time of the distribution of tokens. To cover those others, tokens will be issued once again on August 3 and 4.

Similarly, the second phase of registration will commence on August 5 to be completed on August 14. Those left out during that phase will be called for registration on August 15 and 16.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.