2023 pass-out batch engineering graduands of Anna University unsure about receiving degree in current academic session

It will be a tough proposition for the university to conduct the convocation once the Election Commission of India issues notification for Lok Sabha elections

January 30, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Engineering students of the 2023 batch who had completed their B.E./B.Tech degrees from Anna University and affiliated colleges have their fingers crossed as they are still not certain about receiving their degree certificates any time soon.

The colleges have been able to conduct Graduation Day events only for the 2022 batch over the last month due to the delay in conduct of the convocation. For this batch, the convocation was conducted only during the 2023-24 session.

Usually, the convocation is conducted for the batch of the preceding academic year, during November-December of the subsequent academic session, according to university sources.

The 2023 batch students, according to college heads, have a cause for concern since it will be a tough proposition for the university to conduct the convocation once the notification for Lok Sabha elections is issued by the Election Commission of India.

As the Lok Sabha elections are only a few months away, the students of the 2023 batch are in high anticipation of prompt announcement on convocation by the university.

“The university will be pushed into a situation of securing the nod of the Election Commission of India for conduct of the convocation if the notification for Lok Sabha elections is made. The complication can be avoided if the Governor and the Education Ministry get their acts together in the interests of the students,” another college head said.

Provisional Certificates are not accepted by foreign universities as also most of the institutions of national importance such as IITs and IIMs. There are very many instances of students who aspire to pursue PG programmes in foreign universities wasting a year due to the delay in conduct of convocation, a senior faculty of an engineering college in Coimbatore said.

The Anna University, it is learnt, has already approached the office of the Chancellor for a date for conduct of convocation for the 2023 batch, and is awaiting a response.

