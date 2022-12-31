2022 - one of the best years for property sector

December 31, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For the property sector in Coimbatore district, 2022 turned out to be one of the best years and 2023 begins with hope of high demand continuing.

According to Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, almost 20 new projects were launched in the last three months of 2022 by CREDAI members here. “The ready-to-move in stock with the developers is minimum and there are projects going on, apart from the launches,” he said.

With high raw material prices, customers feared price of residential units would go up if they delayed purchase now. Further, they saw properties as a safe investment option. The number of white collar jobs had increased in Coimbatore and more people were moving in for work. These factors led to higher demand for properties, he said.

The market was good for all types of properties from plots and affordable houses to luxury homes, across all price brackets, and in all locations. The single window system had quickened approval process, he added.

Chairman of Builders Association of India, Coimbatore chapter, added that construction activities were normal, with no high demand or drop in construction works. Slowdown in textile and pumpset industry, construction of large industrial buildings or institutions took a hit. But, works for regular housing projects were on, he said.

Mr. Ilango said one of the trends witnessed this year was more number of buildings going for green certification. There was increasing awareness among consumers on energy and water conservation. Several State governments supported green buildings with incentives and Tamil Nadu government should also extend incentives for green buildings.

Realtors say 2022 was one of the best years in the last 10 years. According to Jude Alex of Synergy Realtors, rental values were up 15 % to 20 % in Coimbatore. Demand was higher than supply across sectors - office space, retail space, houses, etc. Most projects were sold out and places such as Anaikatti had become hot spots.