2021 horse racing season in Ooty to be a closed-door event

UDHAGAMANDALAM

12 April 2021 16:01 IST

Members of the public will be barred from attending the races, the Madras Race Club has said

The 2021 horse racing season in Udhagamandalam, to be held at the Ooty Race Course, will be a closed-door event and members of the public will be barred from attending the races, the Madras Race Club (MRC) said in a press release.

The release said that MRC committee members Ramesh Rangarajan and Arun Alagappan also handed over a cheque to Collector, J. Innocent Divya on behalf of the chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah to be used for the welfare of the Nilgiris district.

The committee members informed the Collector that the 2021 horse racing season will be conducted as per the government of Tamil Nadu’s guidelines and protocols required for COVID-19 norms. Besides, they said all officials and staff of MRC have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and strict protocols are being followed at the premises of the race course.