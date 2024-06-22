ADVERTISEMENT

202 BJP cadres arrested in Salem

Published - June 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem City Police arrested 202 BJP cadres for staging a demonstration without permission on Saturday. As part of a state-wide protest against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, BJP cadres led by its state vice president, K.P. Ramalingam, gathered at Fort Maidan and raised slogans against the state government and Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin. The police asked BJP cadres to disperse from the spot since they had police denied permission for the demonstration. Later, the police arrested 202 BJP cadres and lodged them at two marriage halls, from where they were released in the evening.

