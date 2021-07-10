20,000 saplings planted to mark Vana Mahotsavam

Cauvery Calling facilitated the plantation of over 20,000 saplings in four districts in the State, including Coimbatore.

In a release, Isha said that to commemorate the annual week-long ‘forest festival’, Vana Mahotsavam, farmers have planted 4,150 saplings on 18 acres in Coimbatore, 4,550 saplings on 26 acres in Tiruppur, 7,290 trees on 31.5 acres in Namakkal, and 4,400 trees on 18 acres in Karur.

The farmers transported the saplings from Isha nurseries to their lands. The plantation activity was facilitated by Cauvery Calling.

Field workers of the Cauvery Calling movement studied the soil and water quality of agricultural lands and recommended soil-friendly and economically viable species that will significantly increase the income of farmers. The varieties include Teak, Red Sandalwood, Sandalwood, Mahogany, Malabar Kino and Mountain Neem.

Cauvery Calling volunteers facilitated the planting of millions of saplings on the remembrance days and birth anniversaries of agricultural scientists Nammazhvar, Nell Jayaraman and Maram Thangasamy, all of whom have mentored various environmental projects in Isha, the release said.

Online seminar

A special online seminar for small and medium farmers on how to create a profitable tree-based farming system was organised by Cauvery Calling on July 7 to mark the culmination of the Vana Mahotsavam.

Guest speakers included Parthiben, Dean, Government Forest College and Research Institute, Mettupalayam; K.M. Shivakumar, Professor, Head Agricultural Economics, Tamil Nadu Agroforestry University; Suresh Kannan, owner, Suresh Timber Company; and Harish Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Sobha Ltd - Interiors Division. Farmers Senthil Kumar and Amarnath also participated and shared their experience and knowledge of the tree-based farming model which has yielded rich economic and ecological dividends. The webinar was telecast live on the Isha Agricultural Movement YouTube channel.