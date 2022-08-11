Coimbatore

2,000 kg of PDS rice seized in Dharmapuri

Special Correspondent DHARMAPURI August 11, 2022 18:56 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:57 IST

The Civil Supplies – CID seized 2,000 kg of rice being smuggled to Karnataka from Pennagaram here on Wednesday. The rice, diverted from the Public Distribution System meant for fair price shops, was being smuggled in 40 gunny bags of 50 kg each. The rice was seized from a tempo and three persons were arrested. The seized rice was handed over to the Civil Supplies warehouse here. In the last 7 months, over 79 tonnes of PDS rice was seized and 28 vehicles were impounded, according to the Civil Supplies-CID source.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...