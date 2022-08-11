2,000 kg of PDS rice seized in Dharmapuri

The Civil Supplies – CID seized 2,000 kg of rice being smuggled to Karnataka from Pennagaram here on Wednesday. The rice, diverted from the Public Distribution System meant for fair price shops, was being smuggled in 40 gunny bags of 50 kg each. The rice was seized from a tempo and three persons were arrested. The seized rice was handed over to the Civil Supplies warehouse here. In the last 7 months, over 79 tonnes of PDS rice was seized and 28 vehicles were impounded, according to the Civil Supplies-CID source.