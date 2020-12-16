2,000 Amma mini clinics to be opened across State in 10 days

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that 2,000 Amma mini clinics would be inaugurated across the State in 10 days.
Inaugurating a Amma mini clinic at Kondalampatti here on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami said that 34 such clinics would be inaugurated in the first phase in Salem and it would be gradually increased to 100 clinics in about 10 days.
Explaining the contributions made by the government to the health department, including the 7.5% reservation for government school students and 11 new medical colleges, the Chief Minister said that the new medical colleges and hospitals being constructed in State would be modern and surpass the facilities available in foreign countries.
Countering the charges made by Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi, at Edappadi recently, that there was no development in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami listed the various development schemes carried out in Salem and alleged that the Opposition was spreading lies about the government.
“People are watching and they are benefiting from the various schemes of this government. No one can cheat the public and they are the kings. People should teach a befitting lesson to the Opposition,” he said.
Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar addressed Mr. Palaniswami as ‘Superfast Chief Minister’ for the way he conceptualised and implemented various schemes .
Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, District Collector S.A. Raman, AIADMK legislators and other senior officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath