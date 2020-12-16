2,000 Amma mini clinics to be opened across State in 10 days

Salem district to get 34 clinics in the first phase

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that 2,000 Amma mini clinics would be inaugurated across the State in 10 days.

Inaugurating a Amma mini clinic at Kondalampatti here on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami said that 34 such clinics would be inaugurated in the first phase in Salem and it would be gradually increased to 100 clinics in about 10 days.

Explaining the contributions made by the government to the health department, including the 7.5% reservation for government school students and 11 new medical colleges, the Chief Minister said that the new medical colleges and hospitals being constructed in State would be modern and surpass the facilities available in foreign countries.

Countering the charges made by Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi, at Edappadi recently, that there was no development in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami listed the various development schemes carried out in Salem and alleged that the Opposition was spreading lies about the government.

“People are watching and they are benefiting from the various schemes of this government. No one can cheat the public and they are the kings. People should teach a befitting lesson to the Opposition,” he said.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar addressed Mr. Palaniswami as ‘Superfast Chief Minister’ for the way he conceptualised and implemented various schemes .

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, District Collector S.A. Raman, AIADMK legislators and other senior officials were present.