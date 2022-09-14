200 LPG cylinders seized from godown in Salem

Staff Reporter SALEM
September 14, 2022 18:24 IST

The city police on Tuesday night raided a godown and seized 200 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and arrested two persons here.

The Annathanapatti police received information that cylinders were being stocked at a godown for distribution. They monitored the area at Kettukadu for a few days and raided the godown. The police found 200 cylinders and tools for transferring gas from large to small cylinders. All the items were seized and the police picked up Manickam(67) and his son Shankar(34) for storing the cylinders. They were handed over to the Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID).

Inquiries revealed that the two were involved in purchasing cylinders from the public and selling them to hotels and marriage halls at exorbitant price for the last five years.

