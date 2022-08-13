₹ 200 crore allotted for road, stormwater drain works across Coimbatore city: K.N. Nehru

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurating the QR code based cleanliness monitoring system at a public toilet near Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

The State Government has taken up road and storm water drain works across the city on a priority basis and has allotted ₹ 200 crore for the works, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, here, on Saturday.

After a review meeting of the Municipal Administration Department, Mr. Nehru said the government had proposed to build hi-tech labs in 17 government schools in the district at ₹ 30 crore. A total of ₹ 309 crore has been allotted for underground sewerage system works and ₹18 crore for solid waste management, he said.

The Minster inaugurated a QR code-based cleanliness monitoring system at a public toilet near the Gandhipuram bus stand in the city. The Coimbatore Corporation, in partnership with Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, has chosen 366 public toilets across the city for the project. By scanning the QR code, people can raise complaints about the cleanliness of the toilet, which would be addressed immediately, said a Corporation official.

Earlier, Mr. Nehru inaugurated a Miyawaki forest at HUDCO Colony near Peelamedu. In partnership with DHI Green Foundation, the Corporation has identified 75 open space reservation sites for development of Miyawaki forest.

Native plant species, herbal and flowering plants will be grown on the sites under ‘Kanaga Kovai’ scheme, said V. Dhivya, founder of DHI Green Foundation. Drip irrigation facilities will be installed in all the sites to conserve water, she added.

Mr. Nehru also inaugurated a mobile library and distributed welfare assistance to self-help groups under PM SVANidhi scheme. Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar, Commissioner M. Prathap were also present.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Mr. Nehru along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the Corporation Office. They also initiated the Integrated Complaint Tracking System (ICTS) in which the residents within the Corporation limits can raise their grievances through toll-free number, WhatsApp and Web portal.

Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati and other senior officials were present.

Earlier, Mr. Saminathan inaugurated the ‘Varumun Kappom’ medical camp and distributed medical kits at Government Higher Secondary School, Mangalam. He also gave away free cycles to schoolchildren.