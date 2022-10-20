200 civil engineers, architects in Coimbatore trained in apply via DTCP online portal

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning conducted a four-day workshop for about 200 civil engineers and architects in Coimbatore on the single-window portal.

Joint Commissioner T. Murugan said professionals registered with the DTCP were trained at Karpagam College of Engineering on how to apply for building approvals, both government and private, via the online system.

The training showed applicants how to directly upload files for layout application, building plan application, land use reclassification, plinth inspection, last storey inspection and completion certificate, he said.

Three days after the layout was uploaded and scrutinised, the officials would conduct a site inspection and after planning permission was sanctioned, the applicants must pay development, centage and scrutiny charges per application to avail of approval, he said. The applicants could download the certificates online, he added.

So far, 91 layouts had received final approval through the portal and 56 were pending for road pattern and payment-related reasons. In Coimbatore, one commercial and one industrial building, both single-block, received approval, Mr. Murugan said.

"The layouts must comply with the Coimbatore master plan's land use pattern, carpet area and setback regulation as per RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) and each section be colour-coded as per the index," said B. Karthick, senior business analyst at the DTCP.

Mr. Karthick said a few improvements would soon be made as per feedback from the trainees such as adding layers for multi-level or mechanical parking and fire tender standards for the cottage industry.

"Further, a few glitches in the scrutiny section have been detected. These are fixed periodically and users are intimated as the server may go down during repair," he said.