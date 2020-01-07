200 bulls expected to participate in jallikattu on January 18

As many as 200 bulls from across the State are expected to participate in the jallikattu scheduled to be held for the second consecutive year on A.E.T. School premises on January 18 here.

Organised by the Erode Jallikattu Peravai, the traditional sport was first conducted on January 19, 2019 in which 122 tamers took part to tame 192 bulls. About 40,000 spectators witnessed the sport that was successfully conducted without any untoward incidents. Recently, works began for erecting vaadivasal, bull taming area, spectator’s gallery and for creating other amenities.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan along with Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and officials inspected the venue on Sunday and monitored the work. The Minister told media persons that 200 bulls would be participating in the sport and all facilities would be in place to ensure smooth conduct of the sport.

Department of Animal Husbandry had recently informed that details of bulls that are participating in the sport need to be registered online by the owners failing which permission would not be allowed for the bulls to participate. However, bull owners said that they are unable to register in Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Bulls database as it is no longer accepting responses. “Not even a single bull has been registered in the database so far”, they said and wanted all the bulls that are brought to the venue to be accepted. Officials said that due to problems in the server, registration could not be done online. They said that they are planning to go for spot registration at the venue.