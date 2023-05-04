HamberMenu
20-year-old woman in Salem district falls off bus, dies

The young woman had been standing near the private bus’s footboard, as she had been unable to obtain a seat; when the bus took a turn, she fell on to the road; the incident took place on the evening of May 3; police have registered a case against the bus driver and are investigating

May 04, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A 20-year-old woman in Salem district, who travelled near a bus’s footboard, died in an accident on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, G. Kowsalya (20) of Mariamman Temple Street in Vennandur near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was working at a private garment company in Palikadu near Attaiyampatti in Salem district. On Wednesday evening after work, she caught a private bus around 6 p.m. As she was unable to get a seat due to the crowd in the bus, she travelled near the footboard. While the bus was turning near Chandra Theatre, she slipped from the footboard and fell on to the road.

She sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Local residents alleged that the bus driver had driven the bus fast and in a negligent manner. After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot. On receiving information, the Attaiyampatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Salem Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating further.

