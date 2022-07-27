Coimbatore

20-year jail term for man in sexual assault case in Tiruppur

N. Sai Charan TIRUPPUR July 27, 2022 18:15 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 18:16 IST

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

A 10-year-old girl from the district who was studying in class VI was sexually assaulted by her 34-year-old father. The girl alerted her mother, and they lodged a complaint in the Avinashi All Women Police Station, in July 2021.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the minor’s father and invoked the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was remanded in Judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the District Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment each, after he was found guilty for offences under two sections of the POCSO Act. The sentence will run concurrently. The court also invoked ₹2,000 fine, and he was sent to Coimbatore Central Prison. The police said that he has served detention under the Goondas Act.

