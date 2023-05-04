ADVERTISEMENT

20-year imprisonment for impregnating neice

May 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man found guilty of impregnating his 15-year-old neice was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Special POCSO Court here on Thursday.

Damodaran had sexually assaulted the girl after taking her under his care during the course of medical treatment of his brother for illness.

Damodaran was also given a separate two year sentence under Section 506 (1) for having indulged in criminal intimidation, and was directed to pay fine of ₹10,000.

Detained under Goondas Act

An accused in a murder case in Vadavalli limits was detained under Goondas Act. Madhanraj (33) was jailed for murdering Jeganraj of the same area.

The detention follows District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati’s approval of recommendation by the Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan.

===

Arrested for sale of banned lottery tickets

A 63-year-old man was arrested for selling banned lottery tickets at Madukkarai on Thursday. During patrol, a police team found Vishwanathan in possession of 480 banned lottery tickets, and had him remanded in judicial custody.

